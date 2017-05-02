Chris Lopez Reacts To Kailyn Lowry Outing Him As Her Baby Daddy — See Hilarious Tweet

courtesy of Instagram

Oh baby! Chris Lopez has been outed as the father of Kailyn Lowry’s third child and his reaction to the news is absolutely crazy. Check out the hilarious tweet he sent after Kailyn revealed he was the father.

Kailyn Lowry, 25, dropped a bombshell on her ex Chris Lopez on May 2 when she revealed he was the father of her unborn baby on Twitter. “Ancestry DNA & yeah he is… stop with the headlines already,” Kailyn tweeted in reaction to an OK! Magazine story about Chris possibly being the father. Whoa!

Because fans had been obsessing over who the Teen Mom 2 star’s baby daddy was ever since she revealed she was pregnant back in February, this news had everyone reeling. But no one’s reaction to the big news was as great as the proud papa-to-be’s.

Did I miss something😂🤔 — BAM💥 (@HUMBLHSTLR) May 2, 2017

Chris hopped on Twitter only a few hours after Kailyn confirmed he was the father to let everyone know just how he felt about the announcement. In short, he was speechless. The Delaware State University student tweeted a GIF of Jensen Ackles‘ character from Supernatural, Dean Winchester, reading something on a laptop, rolling his eyes in exasperation, and slamming the computer shut. Clearly, Chris felt the news was either bogus or was not announced properly.

Kailyn’s ex seems to be saying he doesn’t know what the reality TV star is talking about, as he tweeted two more messages expressing his confusion. “Did I miss something,” Chris wrote, along with laughing and confused emojis. “I’m so lost,” he added, including another emoji that was laughing so hard it was crying.

Okay, we don’t know what is actually going on here — or if Kailyn was telling the truth — but Chris seems to be making light of the situation right now.

This baby will be Kailyn’s third child. She shares son Lincoln, 3, with her ex Javi Marroquin, and son Issac, 7, with her ex Jo Rivera.

