Courtesy of Instagram

Woo hoo! We haven’t had a full studio album from Chris Brown since 2015, so the singer is rewarding his fans with twice the amount of music. We’ve got all 40 titles from his double LP ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon.’

Chris Brown has been a VERY busy guy when it comes to new music. The 27-year-old has just dropped the titles for all 40 tracks on his double album Heartbreak on a Full Moon. It’s his first studio effort since 2015’s Royalty so his fans are completely losing it. He debuted the list on an Instagram photo May 1 that showed he hand-wrote all of the songs in order on spiral notebook paper. Breezy first announced the album a full year ago and now it looks like it has finally come together.

He recently dropped the singles “Privacy” and “Party” featuring Gucci Mane, 37, and Usher, 38 and both of those songs have made the cut. Oddly enough, it looks like the latter is the only collaboration on the entire double LP. Some fans are wondering why “Surprise You” didn’t get included, which was released in Dec. 2016, while “Yellow Tape, which was released the month prior did make it on the album. They’ve got plenty of songs to choose from, so here is the tracklist for Heartbreak on a Full Moon in the order that Chris revealed it.

Disc 1

1. “Lost and Found”

2. “Tempo”

3. “Confidence”

4. “Privacy”

5. “Juicy Booty”

6. “Tough Love”

7. “Paradise”

8. “Covered In You”

9. “Party” Feat. Gucci Mane and Usher

10. “Even”

11. “Roses”

12. “Pull Up”

13. “Heartbreak on a Full Moon”

14. “Hurt The Same”

15. “Tell Me What 2 Do”

16. “I Love Her”

17. “You Like”

18. “This Ain’t”

19. “Sip”

20. “Stranger”

Disc 2

21. “Summer Breeze”

22. “Enemy”

23. “Reddi Whip”

24. “I Pour Down”

25. “Hope You Do”

26. “No Exit”

27. “This Way”

28. “Frustrated”

29. “Bite My Tongue”

30. “Daylight Savings”

31. Handle It”

32. “Otha N***as”

33. “Nowhere”

34. “Secret”

35. “All In”

36. “Only For Me”

37. “Yellow Tape”

38. “Questions”

39. “Emotions”

40. “Last All Night”

Breezy didn’t indicate when the records will drop, but his 28th birthday is coming up on May 5 so that could be an amazing present for his fans. His label had indicated that they wanted to get it out before the start of summer, so it could be happening any day now! He’s been on the road since March with his Party Tour featuring Fabolous, French Montana, Kap G and O.T. Genasis. and things will wrap up with a show on May 23 in Los Angeles. Fingers crossed he gives us a ton of great jams to hit the beach with on Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Chris’ new double album?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.