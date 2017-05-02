Chris Brown & Rihanna: Why He’d Love To Get Wild With Her On His 28th Birthday

REX/Shutterstock

The Chris Brown and Rihanna saga continues! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Breezy wants one thing when he turns 28 — Rihanna! He ‘misses the special times’ he had with Rih and just wants to ‘show out’ with his ex on his birthday! Get the scoop!

Chris Brown, 27, turns the big 2-8 on May 5, and he wants Rihanna, 29, at his birthday celebrations! He’d love to have the craziest and most talked about 28th birthday party with Rihanna present,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com! “To be out on the town with her again and turning up, would be just what the doctor ordered.” Wow!

Chris misses his ex and the amazing times they used to have together our source said. Ultimately, the singer would love to “show out” with Ri Ri on his special day. And, who could blame him?!

The “Party” singer has seemingly already been trying to get back in Rih’s good graces. He wished her mother, Monica Braithwaite, a happy 57th birthday on April 6! Chris wrote the sweet message in the comments section of a photo on Monica’s Instagram. Awe!

After Chris showed his exe’s mother some birthday love, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Rihanna “appreciated” his gesture! While Rihanna thought the message was “unexpected,” she also found it super sweet.

There has been major speculation that former lovers have been talking again. However, neither Chris or Rihanna have commented on the romance rumors. While some fans rejoiced when they heard the buzz, Rihanna’s friends weren’t too thrilled.

“Rihanna’s friends want her to think about what happened in the past with Chris. They want her to move forward and not backwards,” a source told us. Ultimately, Rihanna’s friends just want to see her happy!

Chris and Rihanna split in 2009 after he brutally assaulted the singer. She shockingly got back together with Chris [after the assault] from late 2012 to summer 2013. Rihanna opened up about why she chose to go back to her ex in a candid Vanity Fair article in Nov. 2015. “I was that girl,” she told the mag. “That girl who felt that as much pain as this relationship is, maybe some people are built stronger than others. Maybe I’m one of those people built to handle sh-t like this.” Omg.

In the end, she admitted that she did not “hate” Chris over their dark past.”I will care about him until the day I die,” Rihanna said. So, could these two actually have a future together?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rihanna should spend Chris’ birthday with him?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.