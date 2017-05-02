Cat Eyeliner — How To Rock The Trend Like Gigi Hadid At The Met Ball For $7

REX/Shutterstock

The cat eye is a classic, never-going-away makeup look that was out in full force at the Met Gala on May 1. Here’s how to rock the look for under 10 bucks like Gigi Hadid.

Stars like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Lily Rose Depp, Hailee Steinfeld and more rocked dramatic cat eyeliner at the Met Ball on May 1 in New York.

It’s a trend we frequently see on stars like Ariana Grande — it’s both retro and classic while also being modern and cool.

To copy Gigi’s look, try the Maybelline Master Precise Curvy Liquid Eyeliner, which is around $7 at the drugstore. She is a Maybelline ambassador and this easy-to-use eyeliner can give you her Met Gala makeup in a snap.

For a more high-end look, copy Lily Rose Depp, who wore CHANEL makeup. Her makeup artist Kate Lee explained how she created the look:

“We started with CHANEL Stylo Yeux Long Lasting Waterproof Eyeliner in Noir Intense around the upper and lower waterlines. Then, I used CHANEL Pinceau Lèvres Biseauté Angled Lip Brush to draw two very sharp lines of CHANEL Calligraphie de Chanel Longwear Intense Cream Eyeliner in Hyperblack into the inner corners of the eye, plus a little under. I kind of created a double cat eye: pointed on the inside and outside.

I worked CHANEL Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Visone underneath her occipital bone, then really groomed her amazing brows and set them with CHANEL Le Gel Sourcils Longwear Eyebrow Gel in Brun. I finished with one coat of CHANEL Inimitable Waterproof Mascara in Noir only on the top lashes.

The thing that made this cat eye different was that it peaked on both the inner and the outer corners. You’ve got to have some good pointed cotton tips to clean as you go. Also, when you’re doing an intense black eye look, do that before you apply any other makeup. And give your brows some attention, but don’t make them too bold.”

For a fun, summer look, try a pop of color — blue or green — like Emily did. Her makeup was done by Hung Vanngo for marc jacobs beauty. He blended two shades of eyeliner on her top lash line — marc jacobs beauty highliner matte gel eye crayon eyeliner in whirl(pool) 51, a teal shade, and over(night) 61, a deep blue shade.

Under the eye, he added a shimmery gold shade — marc jacobs beauty highliner gel eye crayon eyeliner in sunset 74.

