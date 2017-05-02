Splash News

Looks like ‘L&HH’s’ Cardi B and Offset from Migos are still going strong! The hip hop duo stepped out together at a Met Gala after party on May 1, and they looked hotter than ever! Especially considering that Cardi was rocking a totally sheer dress. Yowza!

So much for those Cardi B, 24, and Offset, 22, breakup rumors! The couple stepped out at the 1Oak Met Gala after party on May 1, and they seemed to be more smitten with each other than ever. Plus, the duo is dressed to the nines and taking fashion to a whole new level.

Cardi looked glam and incredibly sexy in a completely sheer beige dress that put her bra, thong, leg tattoo, and major curves on display. Her hair was longer and more luscious than ever, and her light pink eye shadow and lipstick was super pretty.

Offset (of the rap group Migos) definitely took a risk with his outfit as well. The rapper was rocking a black velvet turtleneck covered in silver chains, a floral belt and incredible tight lace-up pants. Bold move, Offset!

We must admit, we were shocked and excited to see these two together again after Cardi went on a tirade about Offset hanging out with Amber Rose at a party. “I’m a female, I know when b—–s do shit trying to be f—ing funny,” she lashed out. Apparently she was already scared that Offset would cheat, and that little PDA didn’t help.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Offset and Cardi’s Met looks? Let us know!

