Bella Hadid Avoided An Awkward Run In With Selena & The Weeknd Thanks To Kendall Jenner

That’s what friends are for! While the MET Gala could have been extremely uncomfortable for Bella Hadid, her BFF, Kendall Jenner, worked hard to keep distance between the supermodel and her ex, The Weeknd, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Bella Hadid, 20, avoided awkward run-in’s like the plague at the MET Gala on Monday, May 1, and not without help from Kendall Jenner, 21. A source close to the model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how she steered clear of ex, The Weeknd, 27, and his girl, Selena Gomez, 24.

“Bella did her best to avoid awkward Met Gala run-ins with lots of help from her friend, Kendall,” a source shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “At both the MET and at Rihanna‘s after party, Kendall and Bella were never far apart from each other. Bella totally kept Kendall close for support during a night where they, and all of their best friends, just wanted to have fun and celebrate fashion. Bella was appreciative to have the extra sets of eyes always scanning the room to keep her safe from any uncomfortable situations.”

So, what sort of uncomfortable situations did she avoid? Well, having to face her ex, for starters. No one ever wants to come face-to-face with an ex at a big party, even if you’re rocking a sexy, skintight bodysuit that would leave him drooling. Plus, it would not have been fun if Bella had to sit around and watch Abel (aka The Weeknd) make out with Selena during the ball or after party, so thanks to Kendall and their friends she escaped that, too. Phew!

