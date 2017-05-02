Backless Met Gala Looks 2017: Kendall Jenner & More Dared To Bare From Behind

REX/Shutterstock

It was all about bringing sexy back with bare looks on the Met Gala red carpet, as a slew of stars proved their looks were even more dramatic when they turned around. See who mastered the trend and VOTE for your fave backless look from the night.

The Met Gala is the most fashionable night of the year so it comes as no surprise to see so many trends emerge on the red carpet — and one of the sexiest silhouettes were the backless looks that dominated the style game. From Gisele to Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, we’re breaking down all of the daring looks that incorporated the sexy detailing at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 1 — see them here.

Kendall gave an entirely new meaning to the naked trend when she stepped out in a barely-there La Perla look — and if anyone could pull off this sexy silhouette, it’s definitely the major model! Kendall sizzled in the sheer black number, which was styled to perfection thanks to her bold red lip and Christian Louboutin pumps. Although from the front the cutout seemed seriously severe, she managed to show off even more when she turned around, flashing her butt in a thong and allowing her bare back to show thanks to the sexy look.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all on the red carpet, Bella Hadid stepped out in a second-skin jumpsuit by Alexander Wang that actually looked more like a catsuit — and the sexy silhouette was also backless. In fact, she had to be sewn into the look before rocking the red carpet.

Jumpsuits proved to be popular as Halle Berry attended the Met Gala for the very first time clad in a backless Versace jumpsuit complete with train — now that’s one way to make an entrance.

See who else opted for a daring, backless look and VOTE for your fave.

