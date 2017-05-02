Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Embrace In Iconic Group Bathroom Selfie At Met Gala

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner may have shared the most epic group bathroom selfie of all time at this year’s Met Gala, but Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky totally stole the show with their pose. The pair’s PDA in the shot is everything!

If Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 28, aren’t totally into each other, then they are definitely doing a horrible job of showing it. The two were spotted in a huge group bathroom selfie that Kendall’s little sis Kylie Jenner, 19, took at the 2017 Met Gala on May 2 and, man, did they pull all the focus.

The long-rumored couple have always been tight lipped about the status of their relationship, but this picture is worth a thousand words as we see the two embrace so sweetly. The pair were cuddled up cheek-to-cheek in the epic shot that featured so many of our fave celebs, including Kim Kardashian, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Paris Jackson.

Apart from her sister’s amateur shot in the bathroom, Kendall was featured in so many pics from the night as she modeled her gorgeous hair and makeup and perfectly on point gown. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a custom made La Perla gown that showed off her svelte figure.

The dress was totally unique, having been made with no fabric, just crystal beading on threads. A giant asymmetrical opening down the front of the gown from her shoulder to her hip showed off plenty of skin and cleavage, something we are sure A$AP wasn’t complaining about!

The party appeared to be an absolute blast for everyone in attendance and more and more amazing selfies from the night keep coming out!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall and A$AP’s pose in the group selfie? Do you think they really have feelings for each other? Give us all your thoughts below!

