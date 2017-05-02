Click to Skip Ad
Remy Ma Takes On Nicki Minaj’s Royal Persona In A$AP Ferg’s ‘East Coast’ Video

Tue, May 2, 2017 11:13am EDT by 1 Comment
Remy Ma is going for Nicki Minaj’s crown once again! She and A$AP Ferg dropped their music video for ‘East Coast’ on May 1, and Remy definitely emulates Nicki’s signature royal style. WATCH it here and see for yourself!

A$AP Ferg wears the hell out of a pair of red leather pants in the glossy visual for “East Coast,” while Remy Ma sports super long hair (verrry similar to Nicki Minaj‘s look in the “No Frauds” video), a psychedelic printed coat and a real live sphynx cat. A$AP Rocky and French Montana also cameo — watch them all party together in the video ode to the better coast above, and try not to have FOMO!

Remy Ma — See The Best Pics Of The Rapper

The video, which is directed by the rapper and Shomi Patwary, comes right before Ferg’s “Nobody Safe Tour” with Future and Migos. If you want more, click through our gallery for grabs from the clip, then check out Ferg’s tour dates below:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of A$AP and Remy’s video? Tell us if you think Remy is the Queen…or if that title still belongs to Nicki!

