Angelina Jolie Missing Brad Pitt After Months Apart — She ‘Still Talks About Him All The Time’

Despite filing for divorce, Angelina Jolie misses Brad Pitt deeply. Now that they’ve spent months apart, she can’t stop thinking about him, a source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Is it enough to make her want to get back together with her ex?

This divorce has been hard on everyone in the Jolie-Pitt family, including Angelina Jolie, 41. It may seem like she’s done and moved on from ex-husband Brad Pitt, 53, after filing for divorce in September 2016, but love is so much more complicated than that! Angelina still has feelings for Brad, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY.

“Angelina still misses Brad after everything that they went through. No matter what, he is still the love of her life. Her time with Brad was by far the deepest, most fulfilling relationship of her life. Those feelings didn’t just stop the day she left,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There were a lot of problems but he left a major impression on her DNA. She still talks about him all the time. She will tell stories about him and the kids — it’s very sweet.”

That is sweet! It’s totally understandable that Angelina still feels love for Brad. They were together for 10 years, and married for two years before separating. It’s a major life change after having someone as your closest companion for a decade. Plus, they have six beautiful kids together. Brad will never be out of her life.

While she really doesn’t want to get back together with him, she’s still worried about how she’ll feel when Brad starts dating again, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s one of those she can’t live with him, and she can’t live without him, things,” they said. Whatever happens, at least Brad and Angelina are at a healthier place where they can talk to each other. Brad’s even spent time with the kids without her! They’re going to be okay!

