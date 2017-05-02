‘American Idol’ Heading To ABC? Network Makes Bid For Reboot With Ryan Seacrest

Image Courtesy of Fox

OMG! ABC just threw their hat in the ring for the rights to ‘American Idol’, as the network reportedly made an offer to reboot the series. It’s been off the air for a year now, but almost every network is trying to buy the show and relaunch it. Could ABC be ‘Idol’s future home? Get all the details here!

Forget about NBC and Fox. ABC has now made an offer to Freemantle — the company that produces American Idol — in an effort to reboot the show for a March 2018 premiere, TMZ reports.

ABC also allegedly inquired about making Ryan Seacrest the host again. They knew he was going to sign on as co-host of Live with Kelly Ripa, so ABC also asked if the show could be shot in New York, which is now Ryan’s home base, TMZ notes.

Unfortunately, TMZ’s sources says Freemantle is against filming Idol in NYC. The show will definitely be shot in LA.

Ryan has not yet been approached about hosting the American Idol reboot, but given his current situation, TMZ’s source says “it’s virtually out of the question.”

As it was previously reported, NBC and Fox were in a bidding war just a few months ago to get the show, but they hit a standstill when Freemantle stopped negotiating due to behind-the-scene issues with CORE, a co-owner of American Idol.

At this point, Freemantle is reportedly going to try to come to some sort of agreement with CORE, so they can go back to ABC, NBC and Fox to negotiate.



