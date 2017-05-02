‘Bachelor In Paradise’s Amanda Stanton & Josh Murray Reunite At Stagecoach

Courtesy of ABC

After Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray’s bitter breakup, we thought these two would never want to cross paths again. The Bachelor Nation family is a small one though, and the two reunited at the Stagecoach Festival. We’ve got the details.

The Stagecoach Music Festival drew tens of thousands of country music fans, so what are the chances that Bachelor in Paradise‘s Amanda Stanton, 27, and ex-fiancé Josh Murray, 32, would cross paths? Well, OF COURSE they managed to run into each other while enjoying the likes of Shania Twain and Dierks Bentley. E! News reports that the exes saw each other “a couple of times,” during the three day event.

“They weren’t together at the festival for more than 30 minutes,” a source told E! News. “She had the trip planned for months and Josh decided to go with his friends two days before it started.” Amanda spent the weekend with Bachelor Ben Higgins‘ fiancée Lauren Bushnell, while Josh hung out with fellow Bachelor Nation members Robby Hunter, Chase McNary and Jef Holm. The show’s various cast members end up becoming so tight, was probably only a matter of time before Josh and Amanda ran into each other.

'Where we're going we don't need roads.' #TheRoadLessTraveled A post shared by Josh Allan Murray (@joshmurray11) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

E! says their spy revealed that their short time together was just as volatile as their former relationship, as they were seen holding hands and one point while fighting during another encounter. Their chance of reconciling is zero, as their source revealed, “They are not back together. Amanda would never date him again.”

We made it! #stagecoach #yalllostcommentingpriveleges A post shared by Amanda Stanton (@amanda_stantonn) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

“He’s the worst. Everybody warned me,” she told the network after Josh called the cops on her back in March when he took back an Audi that he purchased while they were still together. He claimed that Amanda had been verbally abusive to both him and his assistant which the blonde beauty claims was total B.S. “It’s all a lie! It’s just really frustrating,” she vented, saying that he went out of his way to make it a big drama as a “setup” by Josh and his so-called assistant “just so they could write an article about it.”

