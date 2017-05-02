Alisan Porter Returns To ‘The Voice’ For Touching Performance Of ‘Deep Water’

Courtesy of NBC

Welcome home, Alisan Porter! The season 10 winner of ‘The Voice’ returned to the show for a performance of her new single, ‘Deep Water,’ on May 2, and, as always, it was beyond incredible!

Alisan Porter, 35, was the guest performer on the May 2 episode of The Voice, and we loved seeing her back on that stage! Nearly a year after she was crowned the winner of season 10, the 35-year-old came back to sing her new song, “Deep Water,” and reminded us why we love her so darn much.

Wearing a flattering, printed green jumpsuit, Alisan belted out her stunning track amidst a set of hanging lights. The performance was totally intimate, focusing on Alisan’s incredibly voice over everything else — after all, that is what got her here!

Alisan made history on The Voice when she became the first artist to win the show with a female coach, Christina Aguilera. Can you believe it took ten seasons for that to happen!? The bond between Xtina and the former Curly Sue star made them a great team, and it was pretty obvious right from Alisan’s Blind Audition that she had a shot at the title. “Feeling very nostalgic about being back on that stage tomorrow,” she tweeted before her return performance.

Since The Voice ended, Alisan has been working hard on her music, and finally put out “Deep Water,” with a great response from her fans, last week. We can’t wait to see what she does next as she continues to build her career! If you’re liking what you heard, make sure you check out her EP, which is due out this summer.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Alisan’s comeback performance on The Voice?!

