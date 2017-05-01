Kanye West Skipping Met Gala: Real Reason He Won’t Be There With Kim Kardashian

REX/Shutterstock

Is Kanye West okay? We became concerned for him after we learned he wouldn’t be attending the 2017 Met Gala with Kim Kardashian on May 1. Especially considering he suffered a mental breakdown just a few months ago. However, a new report explains why he’ll be missing the event. Keep reading to get all the details!

Did Kanye West, 39, have another breakdown? Is that why he’s not going to the Met Gala with Kim Kardashian, 36, on May 1? Could their be problems in their relationship? These are the questions fans have been asking, ever since learning Kanye wouldn’t be walking the carpet with his wife of nearly three years. But thanks to a new report, we finally know why he’s skipping the event!

“It had nothing to do with the Met Gala,” an insider told PEOPLE. “It was more about the stress and pressure of a big red carpet. He just wasn’t quite there yet.”

On a positive note, however, the source added, “Kanye has been doing okay. He’s made a lot of good progress and is in a much better place.”

If you recall, Kanye suffered a breakdown and subsequent hospitalization in late 2016, forcing him to cancel the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour. And because of that, he won’t be walking up the stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“He’s still very much enjoying his time off from public events,” the source added. “He’ll be staying back in L.A. with their kids [North and Saint]. Everything is great with him and Kim and he’s supportive of her going solo.”

