Peter Selis: 5 Things To Know About Gunman Who Opened Fire At San Diego Pool Party

Courtesy of Twitter

One woman is dead and seven more innocent people are left injured after Peter Selis opened fire at a pool party in San Diego on April 30. Police killed the shooter upon arrival to the crime scene. Here’s everything you need to know.

1. Peter Selis only shot victims who were not white

Peter Selis, a white man born in 1967, had clear targets when he opened fire at an apartment complex on April 30 — the shooter’s victims included four African-American women, three African-American men and 1 Latino man. However, Peter’s motive is still under investigation, and police are not yet ruling this a hate crime. It’s unclear if he knew any of the victims.

2. He was a mechanic

Peter reportedly worked for Mossy Ford, Inc. in San Diego as a car mechanic. According to court documents outlining the shooter’s legal problems, he made about $75,000 a year in 2014.

3. He had three children

The court documents also state that Peter had three children as of 2015 — a daughter, 12, a son, 16, and a stepson, 19.

4. He was invited to the birthday party he opened fire at

When Peter walked up to the pool party, he was approached by the person who was celebrating their 50th birthday at the bash, according to a witness. “When he invited the suspect to join the celebration, the suspect lifted up his shirt, took out the gun and shot him in the stomach,” the witness tells NBC 7. “He continued shooting people until he was out of bullets.”

5. He threatened the party-goers verbally before shooting

“You can either leave or you can stay here and die,” Peter told a group of young women who were helping a wounded friend, according to witnesses. Another witness added, “He had his beer in one hand and his gun in the other.”

