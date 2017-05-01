BTY Young’N: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Killed In Tragic Shooting At 27

Courtesy of Instagram

Rapper BTY Young’N was tragically shot and killed in the New Orleans neighborhood of Hollygrove on April 29. He was only 27 years old. Here are 5 fast facts you need to know about the rapper.

1. He was killed outside a gas station.

The rapper, whose real name was Desmone Jerome, was shot and killed at about 11 p.m. outside a gas station in the New Orleans neighborhood Hollygrove on April 29, his mother confirmed, according to The New Orleans Advocate. Police said he was shot multiple times and found lying around the area of the gas station’s pumps. BTY was pronounced dead at the scene. No information about suspects or potential motive has been released by police.

2. His mother believes “jealousy” played a factor in his death.

When his mother, Gabrielle Jerome, was asked why she thinks someone would kill her son, she told the outlet: “Jealousy is behind it. Because of his success as a rapper.”

3. BTY Young’N has a son.

His mother also revealed that the rapper has a 6-week-old son named Desmone Jerome Jr. “He would literally give you the shirt off his back,” she told the outlet. “He loved kids to death. It’s just rough.” BTY is also survived by 7 brothers on his father’s side and an 18-year-old sister on his mother’s side.

4. He had inked a deal with Birdman’s Rich Gang group.

He was introduced to Birdman, 48, and was eventually signed to his Cash Money Records’ Rich Gang group. BTY was featured in a 2016 Instagram clip with Birdman that showed off the mogul’s golden toilet.

5. BTY got himself into major legal trouble over the years.

He pleaded guilty to drug possession in 2008 and received two years probation. BTY was sentenced to 5 years in prison after he was charged with attempted murder in 2011. The rapper pleaded guilty to aggravated battery.

HollywoodLifers, send your condolences to the rapper and his family in the comments below.

