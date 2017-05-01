Watford Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Game Online

Look out, Liverpool! The Reds are looking for a top-four finish in the English Premier League but with Manchester City close behind, Liverpool can’t afford to lose their May 1 match with Watford. It all kicks off at 3:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

While Jurgen Klopp, 49, and the rest of Liverpool won’t be taking home the English Premier League crown this season, the Reds could book a trip to the Champions League with a top-4 finish. They’re just barely ahead of Manchester City, as both teams are tied with 66 points. The Reds could rack up another three points with a visit to Vicarage Road. Liverpool meets Watford on the pitch, so kick off your week with some sport!

Daniel Sturridge, 27, will return to the lineup, after missing the Reds’ shocking 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on April 23. The loss nearly-derailed what looked like a straight shot to a Top 4 finish. Thankfully, Arsenal, Manchester United and City all suffered losses, keeping Liverpool’s hopes alive.

“At the beginning of the season, when we were first or second in the table and all that stuff, I said the only thing we can do is to be in the battle for the interesting positions at the end of the season,” manager Jurgen said ahead of this game, via the BBC. “Yes, it would be nice if we had 10 points more and fight with Chelsea for the title, but that’s not for us obviously in this moment. So we have to fight for what we can fight for and that’s a Champions League place. That’s really, really interesting, to be honest.”

The last time these two teams met, Liverpool embarrassed Watford with a 6-1 spanking. Yet, that match was back in Nov. 2016, which feels like a lifetime ago. Just because Watford sits at 13th place doesn’t mean Liverpool should take this match lightly, as The Hornets could spoil the plans of the clubs at the top of the table.

“We will have a big say in what happens at the top of the league,” Tom Cleverley, 27, told ESPN FC. “We still have to play City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton in the last five games. … You really get the confidence that you can mix it with the best and we will be hoping to do it again [in this game].”

