Watch Met Gala Live Stream — See The Ball Online Free

The biggest night in fashion is here! Dozens of A-list stars are set to attend the 2017 Met Gala, and you can keep up with all the arrivals on the red carpet right here with a FREE live stream of the big event!

Once the stars start rolling into the Met Gala on May 1, it’ll be non-stop fashion and beauty mayhem for hours as the celebs file into the star-studded event! The theme for this year is Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, honoring a Japanese designer known for avant garde designs. As usual, celebs can be expected to walk the carpet in extravagant and out-there ensembles to match the theme, and there’s sure to be a lot that’ll totally shock us.

This year’s co-hosts are Katy Perry, Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady and Caroline Kennedy, so we can expect them to be among the first celebs who hit the red carpet on May 1. There will be PLENTY more where those came from though — Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt, and Hailey Baldwin are just some of the big names confirmed to attend.

Along with all the fashion we’re looking forward to, there’s also the possibility of red carpet debuts for Selena Gomez/The Weeknd and Jennifer Lopez/Alex Rodriguez. Plus, there’s bound to be some crazy stuff that goes down inside the event, too — who could forget Jay Z and Solange Knowles’ elevator fight in 2014 and Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s dancing in 2016?! Keep checking back here because we’ll be keeping you updated on it all!

