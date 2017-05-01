University Of Texas Stabbing: 1 Killed, Multiple People Injured In Terrifying Attack

AP Images

This is absolutely horrific. On May 1, an alleged stabbing at the University of Texas at Austin left at least one person killed and multiple people injured. The photos and videos from the scene are chilling.

A terrifying alleged stabbing at the University of Texas at Austin on the afternoon of May 1 has left one person dead and three people injured due to the attack on the school’s campus.

The unidentified suspect behind the stabbing has reportedly been taken into custody and the police have announced that they do not think there are any further threats to the students or the university’s campus.

Unidentified suspect apprehended for stabbing two subjects and assaulting a one other. One of the victims died due to their wounds. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017

The university reportedly canceled the rest of the day’s scheduled classes and events following the tragic incident.

Multiple students posted photos and videos to social media of the victims, crime scene and the suspect being arrested. The haunting images can be seen in the gallery above.

Later in the afternoon on the day of the stabbing, the president of the university, Greg Fenves, release a statement discussing the “tragedy on campus.” Greg encouraged all students, staff and faculty to “find community among your peers and help each other.” The president also informed the campus that counseling and support services were available to students.

“There are no words to describe my sense of loss,” Greg wrote. “Campus safety is our highest priority and we will investigate this tragic incident to the greatest extent possible. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, the witnesses to the crime, and every member of Longhorn nation. We all mourn today.”

Our thoughts are prayers are with all of those affected by this horrible tragedy.

