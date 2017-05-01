Tyga Devastated After Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Flaunt PDA At His B-Day Party

Heartbreak hurts. Even though Tyga is playing it cool on the surface, he’s ‘devastated’ about Kylie Jenner’s blossoming romance with Travis Scott, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Tyga’s even more upset after hearing about their PDA at his b-day bash!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott, 25, have been the talk of the town, especially after their flirty display at his star-studded birthday bash in New York City over the weekend. Even though Tyga, 27, reportedly called it quits with the reality star, it still bothers him that his ex is able to move on so quickly. “As far as Tyga’s concerned, he’s done with Kylie,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her doing the most for Travis on his birthday was the nail in the coffin. He was hurt! She deliberately took him to a hotspot, she knew they’d be photographed together, and that really hurt Tyga seeing them so happy together and her celebrating the next man’s birthday.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

“For him, too much damage has been done,” our insider added. “Kylie’s being real shady and disrespectful to him and continues to flaunt Travis around with no regard. He still loves Kylie, he always will. But he’s over her.” The makeup maven was spotted turning up for her rumored new beau’s 25th birthday party, dressing to impress while celebrating at the popular lounge, Socialista alongside her sister Kendall Jenner, 21, and her supposed love interest A$AP Rocky, 28.

Kylie even walked over a delicious cake to Travis while the group sang to him for his special day! Just a few hours before heading out to dinner, Travis and the reality star packed on the PDA in Boston, where the “Antitode” rapper took the stage to perform a concert at Bentley University. Afterwards, the rumored lovebirds reportedly enjoyed a wild night out at hot-spot Bijou nightclub.

Meanwhile, T-Raww was spotted partying on a yacht with stunning model Josie Canseco, 20, by his side on April 30, aboard his friend David Grutman‘s luxurious boat. However, she reportedly has a boyfriend, so it looks like his epic outing was all in good fun. Luckily, both of the exes appear to be all smiles as they move on from their two-year romance, so we’ll see how the chips fall!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga will try to win Kylie’s heart back? Tell us!