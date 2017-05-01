Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: He’s Spending ‘More Time With Baby Mama’

FameFlynet

While rumors have been swirling that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having some relationship issues, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY Tristan is seeing his baby mama more!

“Tristan [Thompson] needs to focus on his job, which is getting the Cavs back to the finals,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But he is also spending more time with his baby and baby mama Jordan Craig. Tristan still cares for his ex Jordan and having a baby with her has only strengthened that bond.”

Fans have been speculating that Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan, 26, may have broken up recently based on rumors that the Cleveland Cavaliers player wanted to “take a break” during the playoffs. But it seems like Tristan has just got a lot on his plate right now.

After all, his son Prince Thompson is only 4 months old and in order to spend time with him he needs to take time away from practice and romantic dates with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

But if he wants a good relationship with his little boy then of course that is what he needs to do and we’re sure Khloe wouldn’t have it any other way!

As for spending more time with Jordan, that is really something that can only benefit everyone. She is the mother of his child and they have a very long road ahead of them as they co-parent Prince, so being on good terms is important.

We really hope everything is okay with Tristan and Khloe and that once the playoffs are over (and Tristan has hopefully led the Cavs to glory!) the two of them can have some quality alone time again. They certainly deserve it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that the rumors about Tristan and Khloe breaking up were false? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.