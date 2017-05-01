Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner: He’s ‘Still On Cloud 9’ After Intimate Birthday Kiss

REX/Shutterstock

Travis Scott’s 25th birthday bash was so epic that the rapper is ‘still on cloud 9.’ HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that the hip hop star had the time of his life and can’t get enough of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner with whom he shared an intimate kiss. Read on for all the details.

When your girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, brings her sister and her A-List friends to your birthday party, you know it’s gone be lit! And for Travis Scott, who just turned 25 on Apr. 30, he got the full star treatment. Kendall Jenner, 21, Bella Hadid, 20, and other friends turned up to celebrate his birthday at Cipriani Downtown in Soho, but it was Kylie and her lips that made Travis’ night.

“Travis is still on cloud 9,” a friend of Travis’ told HollywoodLife.com. “His birthday was lit to the max and memorable and it was all thanks to Kylie. She made his birthday. “Seeing her looking sexy af, with that precious smile on her face and her genuine love for him was enough. He couldn’t stop looking at her,” the source continued. “He’s honored that she brought her sister and friends, they’re mad chill, but his eyes were on Kylie only!”

But Travis wasn’t just looking at Kylie. The source reveals that the two shared an intimate and passionate kiss. “They were holding hands most of the night,” the source explained. “They all sang happy birthday to him and he and Kylie kissed in front of her girls and they all melted! Kendall was like awwww and everybody took pictures of the two of them kissing after they sang happy B-day to him.” We don’t know about you guys but we have all the feels!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Travis will be together for the long haul?

