Ouch, that had to hurt! One overly ambitious fan jumped from a third-floor balcony during Travis Scott’s concert, breaking his back and leg. Why did he do such a stupid thing? Because the rapper encouraged him to. Watch the cringeworthy video, here.

Remember when your mom used to say, “If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you do it too?” Apparently this one fan said yes. In the middle of a Travis Scott, 25, concert, one male fan dived from the third story balcony all the way down to the floor because the rapper was encouraging the crowd to get closer to the action. The rapper, however, says he will NOT be held responsible for the fan’s broken back and leg. According to Travis, he was ONLY telling fans on the SECOND story balcony to jump — not the third.

Now, the “Antidote” hitmaker’s team are launching a FULL investigation to see what happened before the big leap of faith into the mosh pit, according to TMZ. “The safety of everyone is held in the highest regard and we are currently conducting an internal investigation to ensure that this does not happen again,” a rep for Travis tells the publication. “We are deeply concerned about the guest who was injured and intend to offer him our support.” At least the rapper had the kindness to personally reach out to the fan’s family and wish their son a safe and speedy recovery.

With the investigation taking off, we have to wonder if Travis will be held accountable for the fan’s serious injuries. Here’s what we know so far. The performer, whose show kicked off at Terminal 5 in NYC on April 29, reportedly offered the crowd his ring, which could be the reason why the audience got so wild and crazy. The venue was also EXTREMELY hot, so TMZ claims some fans were trying to avoid the sticky and sweaty conditions. Or, maybe, it was just a case of drunk courage.

