Glam Trains At The Met Gala 2017 — Blake Lively, Priyanka Chopra & More

REX/Shutterstock

The Met Gala steps are the perfect place to show off a stunning train, and that’s what so many celebs did as they arrived at the annual event — see all of the stunning, sweeping looks right here.

There’s no better way to make a dramatic entrance than with a sweeping train, and gowns with flowing trains ruled the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala, with stars like Priyanka Chopra, Blake Lively, Selena Gomez and Emma Stone making a glam entrance in the trend as they arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 1 for the Costume Institute Benefit — but who do you think rocked their train best?

Priyanka was a vision as she attended her very first Met Gala in a belted trench dress which was worn up and partially off-the-shoulder, allowing her to show some skin in a sexy, chic way — and she polished off her look with black ankle boots — but it was the train that really added to the drama of her outfit.

Selena Gomez’s pretty pink Coach gown had an ethereal vibe that looked just gorgeous on the star, especially when paired with hot pink eyeshadow and her new lob — but our fave part of the frock was the flowing train that really set the look apart.

Emmy Rossum looked stunning in a Carolina Herrera ensemble which consisted of a white top which featured a flowing train and a pair of black pants. The train added a dramatic element to the separates, which she polished off with a bold red lip.

Blake Lively‘s gold Versace gown fit her figure like a glove, but it was the blue feathered train that really stood out — it was simply stunning.

While these leading ladies rocked stunning trains, there were way more where that came from. See all of the most dramatic looks from the Met Gala above and let us know which one you liked best.

