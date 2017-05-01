Selena Gomez Says ‘I Love You’ To The Weeknd At Met Gala Right By Bella Hadid’s Family

REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are clearly in love, but maybe they should be a little more careful about where they say it. Selena was caught professing her feelings for her beau near his ex Bella Hadid’s family at the Met Gala and it looked totally awkward!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, were picture perfect when they made their first official red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala on May 2 in New York City. But while fans were thrilled to see the couple dressed to the nines and flaunting major PDA, there was one group who may have been less than excited to be in close proximity to the pair — Bella Hadid‘s family.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have arrived at the #MetGala, and we keep hitting re-peat-peat-peat-peat-peat-peat. pic.twitter.com/2wkA3nX3hn — E! News (@enews) May 1, 2017

Selena and The Weeknd happened to be walking up the Met’s steps just as the 20-year-old model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, 53, and brother, Anwar Hadid, 17, arrived at the ball. Oh. My. God. As if the couple just being around The Weeknd’s ex’s family wasn’t bad enough, Selena had to go and whisper “I love you” to her man right then and there. Ah, we are physically uncomfortable right now!

Luckily, it seems no confrontation occurred and everyone moved along in the poised and stylish fashion you would expect any Met Gala attendee to. In fact, an eyewitness told E! News that the couple and Bella’s family didn’t interact at all. Phew.

We’re really glad the situation didn’t result in any drama, but Bella is attending the gala as well and who knows what might happen once the party starts!

