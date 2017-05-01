‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Amber Reveals She Can Never Get Pregnant Again

Courtesy of MTV

How heartbreaking. After celebrating Leah’s birthday with everyone on the May 1 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Amber told producers that she can never get pregnant again. To find out why, read our full recap below!

Poor Amber. We feel so bad for her. On the May 1 episode of Teen Mom OG, she looked really happy when celebrating Leah‘s birthday. She and Gary decided to throw a joint party, and Leah loved it. Of course, Gary got upset when he found out Matt was inviting his addict son Christopher, but everything ended up going just smoothly. They even sat down for a nice conversation at the end of the party, when Gary asked Amber and Matt when they were getting married and if they’ll ever have more kids. Amber brushed off the questions, but later told producers she can never get pregnant again because she was just put on medication that she’ll have to take for the rest of her life to control her mood swings and bipolar disorder. Sadly, a person can’t get pregnant while on the medication and Amber said she’ll never want to be without the medicine. Matt agreed and said her health is most important.

Meanwhile, Farrah made the surprising decision to move to San Diego (what ever happened to her living in LA?). She told her friend before telling her parents, but when Michael did eventually find out, he asked her to make sure her businesses are well taken care of while she’s away. He suggested she hire some managers, but she seems to think she can just hire assistants to run her stores. Whatever — Michael knows well enough by now not to argue with Farrah. And she said her move has nothing to do with Simon, who lives in California.

In other Teen Mom OG news, Catelynn and Tyler threw a birthday party to celebrate Nova turning 2. Everyone in the family showed up, and Butch gifted her with a #FreeButch t-shirt that was funny, but totally inappropriate. Catelynn even said she’ll never put her daughter in that shirt. Tyler also spent most of the episode groping about how he wants another kid — more specifically, he wants a son. And when his mom brought up the notion that he and Catelynn might end up having a girl again, he literally huffed and puffed. He also tried saying he does more for Nova than Catelynn does.

Finally, Ryan‘s family didn’t like Maci this week because they wanted Bentley to go with them to Alabama for Thanksgiving, but Maci let him choose what he wanted to do. And since Maci was the one who asked, Bentley said he wanted to stay with her. Ryan was super upset when he found out, and he sent a bunch of expletive-filled texts to Maci. Even Jen and Larry were upset with Maci. So. Much. Drama.

