Teacher Appreciation Week: Where To Score Freebies & Discounts

Happy Teacher Appreciation Week! Teachers, this is YOUR time to shine! From clothing retailers to restaurants and craft stores, educators will receive big discounts and FREE food starting May 3! See all of the steals from Chipotle, McDonalds, J. Crew and more!

Calling all teachers — YOUR week is here! Teacher Appreciation Week is usually the first week of May, but the official U.S. dates are from May 8-12. However, the incredible deals begin on May 2! See the participating establishments, below!

Adobe: Both teachers and students get 60% off a Creative Cloud Purchase.

A.C. Moore: Teachers get 15% off an entire purchase with a photo ID, school ID, home school affidavit or IHIP approval letter from their school district or state.

Aerosoles: Teachers get 15% off items $39.99 and up throughout the year.

Banana Republic: 15% off full-priced in-store purchases with a valid ID.

Barnes & Noble: Join the Barnes & Noble Educator Program to get 20% off regular prices items for in-classroom use.

Chick-fil-A: Participating establishments are offering a free sandwich on May 2. Be sure to check if a Chick-Fil-A near you is participating.

Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and staff can get BOGO burritos, bowls , salads or tacos with a valid school ID on May 2 from 3 PM-close.

CiCi’s Pizza: Participating establishments are offering a free pizza buffet on May 9 with a valid school ID.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: BOGO egg sandwiches or 20% off an order with selected coupons.

Food Lion: Teachers, faculty and staff get 5% off a total purchase at all locations on May 2.

GelPro: Teachers get 35% off online purchases.

J. Crew: Students and teachers save 15% on in-store purchases with a valid ID.

Jo-Ann Fabrics & Craft Store: Teachers will save 15% on purchases in-store and online when they sign up for a teacher rewards discount card.

Kennedy Space Center: Through May 7, teachers with a valid ID get free admission.

LOFT: Teachers get 15% off full-price purchases.

McDonald’s: Participating establishments are offering free breakfast or lunch on certain days during Teacher Appreciation Week. The offers will vary by location.

Michaels: Teachers save an additional 15% off an entire in-store purchase during Teacher Appreciation Week.

New York & Company: Teachers get 30% off a purchase of $50 or more in stores or online with the promo code 6226.

Sea World: Active K-12 teachers in California and Arizona get two free single-day tickets with a 2017 teacher fun card.

Staples: Teachers get 5% back on all purchases and 10% back on teaching and art supplies when they sign up for Staples teacher awards.

