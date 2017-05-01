The Weeknd Kisses Selena Gomez For Epic Red Carpet Debut At The MET Gala

REX/Shutterstock

They made it! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd joined forces to make their red carpet debut at the one and only MET Gala. Hopefully this is the first of many more red carpet appearances for the sweet pair!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, are MET Ball official. The pair, who have been dating since at least January 2017, took their first walk down the carpet together as a couple on Monday, May 1, at the exclusive gala event. Although they’ve been very public about their romance since being photographed on a date in January 2017, this is their first official public appearance as a pair — and we are OBSESSED, to say the least!

Of course Selena looked stunning in her white silk Coach gown, but with Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd’s real name) by her side, she’s never looked happier. After posing solo on the white-and-blue carpet, Selena was joined by Abel and the pictures speak for themselves — they are SO in love. Not only did they pose side-by-side for the classic couple photo, but as they made their way up the steps Selena wrapped her arms tightly around Abel and the sweet couple shared a cute little giggle. Swoon!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have arrived at the #MetGala, and we keep hitting re-peat-peat-peat-peat-peat-peat. pic.twitter.com/2wkA3nX3hn — E! News (@enews) May 1, 2017

At one point, Abel even leaned over and placed a kiss on Selena’s cheek which made her burst into a huge, beautiful smile. When his arm wasn’t wrapped tightly around her waist, the two kept their hands locked together so they were constant contact. Seriously, could these two get any cuter? If they do we might just burst!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Selena and The Weeknd making their red carpet debut at the Met Gala? Comment below, let us know!

