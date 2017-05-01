Scott Disick, what were you thinking?! It’s revealed that he invited another woman on the Kardashian family’s trip to Costa Rica in a preview for the May 7 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ and the fam’s reaction is sooo awkward. WATCH the clip right here!

Scott Disick, 33, brings a girl to Costa Rica, even though Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is on the trip, too! Not a smart move if he’s really trying to win Kourt back. WATCH the new clip above!

Kim Kardashian, 35, is the one who breaks the news to her sisters and mom. “So you’re gonna die,” she says. “What’s happening?” Khloe Kardashian, 32, asks curiously. “Scott brought a girl out here!” Kim tells them. “On our family trip?!” Khloe screams, incredulous. Uh, same!

The clips cuts out with Scott walking into dinner, and the whole family is sitting there looking shocked, ready to confront him. It’s super awkward, and he’d better have an explanation!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday, May 7 at 9:00 PM EST on E!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think the fam is going to say to Scott about bringing another woman on the trip? Tell us how you feel!