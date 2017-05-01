Courtesy of ABC

We have a winner! Ryan Seacrest will be joining Kelly Ripa every morning to help wake up America as her new co-host on ‘Live with Kelly,’ according to an exciting new report!

Ryan Seacrest, 42, is Kelly Ripa’s new Live With Kelly co-host, according to sources at CNN. He was up against some stiff competition this past year. Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Savage, Josh Groban, Jeff Gordon, and Mario Lopez have all co-hosted the daytime talk show multiple times with Kelly, 45, since Michael Strahan left. In the end, the former American Idol co-host stood out as the best match for Kelly’s sidekick.

Ryan will be moving to New York full-time now that he’s Kelly’s new co-host. His new gig will not impact his other on-air and off-air jobs. Ryan recently renewed his contract to host E!’s red carpet specials. He will also continue his radio shows for iHeartMedia. The ABC building in New York City where Live is housed will also have a new radio studio for Ryan, according to the report.

Live has seen its fair share of co-hosts since it premiered in 1983, technically beginning as The Morning Show, hosted by Regis Philbin and Cyndy Garvey. The show really took off when it became Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, which ran with Kathie Lee Gifford at Regis’ side for 12 years. Kelly joined Regis in 2001 as his official co-host, and Live with Regis and Kelly went on for 10 more years before he retired.

Kelly spent a year with guest co-hosts, before ultimately being paired with former NFL star. They really seemed to do well together on air and had a lot of chemistry for four years. On April 18, 2016, Michael and ABC announced that he would be leaving the show for Good Morning America. Kelly was completely blindsided by Michael’s departure.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ryan was a great choice to be Kelly’s co-host? Let us know below!

