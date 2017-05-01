Houston Rockets Vs. San Antonio Spurs Live Stream: Watch Game 1 Of The NBA Playoffs

It’s a Texas showdown! The Houston Rockets face the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Playoffs on May 1. It’s James Harden versus Kawhi Leonard in a battle of the sharpshooters, so tune in at 9:30 PM ET to watch every second!

While some eyes will be watching the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors, the hottest action of the NBA Playoffs conference semifinals might be taking place in the Lone Star State. Kawhi Leonard, 25, will try to lead the San Antonio Spurs on their way back to the NBA Finals, but standing in their way is potential-MVP James Harden, 27, and the Houston Rockets.

James came out on top of the favorite to win the MVP, Russell Westbrook, 28, when the Rockets sunk the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round of the playoffs. However, votes for the MVP award were submitted before the post-season began, so Russell’s amazing feat of being the first player in 50 years to average a triple-double for the season might win his the award.

James is more focused on winning the championship instead of the MVP. His focus won’t shift, even if he’s pitted up against the Spurs’ Kawhi. “The object is to win the game,” James said, per the Houston Chronicle. “It doesn’t matter who is guarding who. Whoever wins the game gets the praise. You don’t worry about individual matchups in the postseason.”

Kawhi is also shaking off any stress of being pitted up against James in this series. “I’m just trying to win,” he said. “All that I want to bring out of this series is my team on top, coming out with a victory.” He did give James some props when asked if the Rockets star brings out the best in him. “Definitely. Especially if I’m guarding him. It’s going to take my all to try to make it difficult for him out there. He’s a great scorer.”

The Rockets beat the Thunder in five games, while the Spurs took six games to send the Memphis Grizzlies packing. With these two teams playing at this level, it’s not surprising to see them go a full seven games. The winner of this match takes on the winner of the Golden State Warriors v. Utah Jazz series. Nice.

Who do you want to win this series, HollywoodLifers? Do you think either of these teams will win the NBA championship?