Rihanna Is A Magical Unicorn With Colorful Makeup At Met Ball

Rihanna looked amazing at the 2017 Met Ball, held in NYC on May 1. She channeled the avant-garde theme to PERFECTION and slayed with super colorful makeup only she could pull off.

The first Monday in May is a very special day — it’s the Met Gala! Tons of A-listers like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon all flock to the amazing staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Rihanna make quite the entrance as she appeared wearing an Comme des Garcons creation made for Bad Gal RiRi. Only she could pull this look off!

Rihanna rocked super dramatic pink eye makeup and a metallic pink highlighter high on her cheekbones. Her lips were a deep berry shade — she actually looked GORGEOUS despite the very dramatic and un-wearable makeup look.

Her hair was pulled into a top knot — a very trendy look of the night also spotted on stars like Priyanka Chopra and Kate Hudson.

Overall, she was a vision. She totally embodied that metallic unicorn beauty trend as well!

Rihanna wasn’t at the Met Ball in 2016, but she ROCKED the carpet in 2015, wearing a gorgeous yellow gown and fur cape. She wore a golden headpiece with ruby stones over her red hair, which was styled in a short bob with the ends flipped out.

She paid homage to this throwback look on her Instagram on April 30, 2017, just before the annual event.

But we think her 2017 look takes the cake.

