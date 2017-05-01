Rihanna Claps Back After Fan Disses Her 2015 Met Gala Outfit — See Her Epic Shade

REX/Shutterstock

Don’t mess with Rihanna when it comes to the Met Gala! Ahead of the big day, the singer reminisced on her iconic look from 2015…and she threw the most incredible shade at a fan who tried to slam her ensemble. Check it out!

Rihanna’s yellow dress at the 2015 Met Gala will forever be remembered as one of the greatest Met Ball ensembles of all time, but at least one person was NOT a fan. One day before this year’s Gala, RiRi uploaded a video of herself walking the carpet in the intricate yellow gown two years ago, and someone commented, “Not with fur! You don’t have to show us your richness wearing Animals Skin. Not proud.”

Well, Rih wasn’t just letting that one slide — she commented back! “Funny enough this didn’t cost me a cent,” she wrote. “But continue.” Chinese designer Guo Pei styled Rihanna for the 2015 event, and the frock was perfect for the China: Through The Looking Glass theme.

mood via the black frozen A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

The train of Rihanna’s dress went on for miles, and she reminisced by uploading another photo from 2015, which shows members of her team holding up the train as she walked up the long set of stairs at the event. Rih also attended the Met Gala in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2014, and we’re hoping to see her on the carpet again this year!

Rihanna’s BFF, Katy Perry, 32, is actually co-hosting the Gala this year, so it would be appropriate for her to go and show her support, right? These throwback photos definitely have us thinking that there’s a high probability of her attendance!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rihanna’s response to this commenter’s diss?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.