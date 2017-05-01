Red Dresses Rule The 2017 Met Ball — Emma Roberts & More

REX/Shutterstock

Our favorite night of the year is finally here & we saw so many stunning looks at the 2017 Met Gala. While there were tons of looks on the carpet, one trend that stood out was red dresses & we’re obsessed. We can’t decide who pulled off the trend best. What do you think? VOTE.

The Met Ball is the biggest night in fashion and every year we always see so many gorgeous looks, but there’s always a trend that celebs accidentally all stick too. This year there were a few trends: feathers, trains, and of course — red dresses. Red dresses are such a classic look and this year at the 2017 Met Gala, we saw some amazing ones and some that missed the mark.

This year’s Met Gala theme for the Costume Institute Gala was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC, so some ladies stuck to the theme, while others did not. Some of our favorite looks of the evening came from Emma Roberts, 26, who looked so old-Hollywood glam — we’re obsessed. She donned a skin-tight satin Diane von Furstenberg gown with a corset bodice and topped the look off with a hot pink fur boa.

The host of the evening, Katy Perry, 32, wore a full Maison Margiela ‘Artisanal’ look custom designed for her by John Galliano. Her look was very bizarre and we could barely recognize her underneath all the tulle, ruffles, and her veil, but that’s typical Katy, so we’re not totally surprised.

Some of our other fave red hot looks came from Rose Byrne, who wore a custom red Ralph Lauren plunging cutout gown and Ashley Graham, who donned a custom H&M gown which was made of a full red ruffled corset. From Rita Ora’s sexy silk cutout one-shoulder gown to Taylor Hill’s off-the-shoulder princess gown — there were so many red hot looks to choose from!

What do you guys think — who rocked the red dress trend best? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.