‘Quantico’ Recap: Alex Goes Undercover & The Team Faces Their Biggest Fight Yet

Alex gets in deep with the collaborators, and it leads her to question everything. Plus, Clay, Shelby, and the rest of the task force attempt to save Claire’s presidency before it’s too late.

The House of Representatives is now voting on whether or not to impeach Claire. Clay thinks his mother’s presidency is over, and there’s no hope left. Claire isn’t giving up. She knows that Clay and the task force can take down the collaborators. She is aware that the collaborators may take the presidency, but the freedom of the American people is what’s more important right now.

Alex is getting ready to infiltrate the collaborators and being nervous is an understatement. Owen gives her a coin to hold with her wherever she goes so she knows she’s not alone. No matter what she has to do, Owen will always be with her.

Raina still believes Felix is worthing spending time on. She needs his help to get information on Nimah, but she has to get him to crack. But he’s still defending Roarke.

After their roles in the task force were exposed, Ryan and Shelby have been lying low at The Farm. Because Alex and Raina are nowhere to be found, Shelby decides to open up to Ryan. She admits she’s worried about Clay. Ryan unleashes the anger he’s got pent up inside about Alex running off with Owen to do their own thing regarding the collaborators and potentially sabotaging the task force. In his heart, his really worried about Alex.

A Last-Ditch Effort

The House passes the impeachment of Claire, and now it’s on to the Senate trial. In order to stop this from happening and Roarke winning, the task force has to ruin him. Unfortunately, he’s crystal clear. There’s no dirt on him.

Alex meets with the collaborators. She’ll be teaming up with Alice to push the message of a Roarke presidency. Meanwhile, Ryan is trying to track down Alex and figure out what she’s doing. Alex has to explain to Owen what’s going on with Ryan and why he won’t leave her be. “I let go of Ryan, but he hasn’t let go of me,” Alex tells Owen.

Alice and Alex go to Keyes to tell him that he’s going to resign — or else. He’s shocked at Alex’s “betrayal.” At first, he thinks it’s just a test, but she threatens him. Once he realizes this is not a game, he calls working with Alex “the biggest mistake of my career.” Ouch.

Shelby is still keeping up the charade about Caleb, much to my Clelby-loving heart. Clay gets a text from Felix, but when he goes to the White House, he comes face-to-face with Roarke. He wants Clay and the task force to speak out against Claire, and in exchange, they’ll be pardoned. It’s all a setup to dig Claire’s grave.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Clay and Shelby decide to use Raina to bring down Felix and Felix to bring down Roarke. Clay will get a hold of Sasha’s computer to get her contacts on Russia and convince one of them to email Felix about a meeting. They’ll offer intelligence only Roarke will have and set him up. If all this works, Claire stays president. Shelby plays Raina big time. The poor girl is clueless.

Double Crossing & Wires Crossing

Ryan calls Alex furious, but she puts him off. Alex gets weird during the FBI meeting with Alex. She notices that the FBI heads are drinking the same type of water that Alex had in her bag when she checked in, which she didn’t put there. She thinks Alice put it in her bag and it could be a weapon. Alex and Owen realize that the collaborators are planning on killing the person heading the investigation into Claire so that it seems like Claire killed her enemy.

Alex is dead-set on preventing this from happening. Owen stresses to her that she has to go to Alice and leave it alone. She can’t be the hero this time. Her cover will be blown if she tries. Owen manages to convince Alex to move on, but then Ryan comes into the picture. Alex is forced to know Ryan out so he won’t ruin her and Owen’s plan.

Shelby meets up with Felix. She has to stay close to him to get the files and information to transfer. The plan goes smoothly until RAINA RUINS IT. At this point, they all think they’re doing the right thing and they’re crossing wires. Shelby doesn’t hold back when she confronts Raina with this iconic jab, “You want to beat the bad guys with folk songs and hugs.”

Ryan storms into Owen’s place sooooo mad. He thinks Alex’s actions are all Owen, but she defends herself. No one’s making her do this. She’s operating outside of morality because she knows what she has to do to get the job done. Ryan leaves infuriated.

So Long Forever?

After a disaster of a day, Clay has given up — again. He lays it all out on the table with Shelby. “I had feelings for you,” he says. “I couldn’t go an hour without thinking about you.” He tells her goodbye. They’re no longer under his mother’s protection. The task force is done. Before he leaves, possibly for good, he tells Owen, “If you think you have a move left to make, make it.”

Alex goes to visit Claire before her resignation speech. Alex believes she’s to blame, but Claire knows this is not her fault. “If I don’t give Roarke the White House, he will kill innocent people,” Claire says. Alex promises that they’ll win in the end.

Claire resigns and Roarke becomes president. Ryan appears to be leaving the task force. Alex cries in Owen’s arms after a hell of a day. The task force is in shambles. Will they be able to put themselves back together and take down the collaborators once and for all?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode of Quantico? Let us know!