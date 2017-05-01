Priyanka Chopra Is A Sexy Inspector With A Top Knot & Trench Coat At Met Ball

REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka looked like a sexy samurai mixed with Inspector Gadget rocking a sexy top knot and dark eyes at the Met Ball on May 1.

Priyanka Chopra looked amazing in a gorgeous trained trench at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1.

Pati Dubroff did her makeup using The Makeup Drop. The Makeup Drop is a silicone makeup applicator that doesn’t absorb any product and is super easy to clean. It applies anything cream — so moisturizer, foundation, cream blush — the list goes on!

It gives a gorgeous canvas. She added a dark eye and raisin lip for her makeup look.

Her hair was pulled into a chic top knot to really show off the neckline of her outfit. You can get her hair look with drugstore products — she’s a Pantene brand ambassador!

Priyanka just opened up to the June 2017 issue of Glamour, saying she didn’t always like her skin tone.

“A lot of girls who have a darker skin hear things like, ‘Oh, poor thing, she’s dark. Poor thing, it’ll be hard for her.’ In India they advertise skin-lightening creams: ‘Your skin’s gonna get lighter in a week.’ I used it [when I was very young],” she admitted.

She also said: “Then when I was an actor, around my early twenties, I did a commercial for a skin-lightening cream. I was playing that girl with insecurities. And when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh sh*t. What did I do?’ And I started talking about being proud of the way I looked. I actually really like my skin tone.”

We love everything about her!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Priyanka Chopra’s Met Ball hair and makeup?

