Priyanka Chopra Admits To Using Skin Lightening Creams — & She Regrets It

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most beautiful women in the world, but she admits that she didn’t always like the way she looked. In fact, she used skin-lightening creams growing up in India. See why she loves her skin tone today, below!

Priyanka Chopra, 34, is open and honest about race and stereotypes in the June issue of Glamour magazine.

“A lot of girls who have a darker skin hear things like, ‘Oh, poor thing, she’s dark. Poor thing, it’ll be hard for her.’ In India they advertise skin-lightening creams: ‘Your skin’s gonna get lighter in a week.’ I used it [when I was very young],” she told the magazine.

Priyanka continued: “Then when I was an actor, around my early twenties, I did a commercial for a skin-lightening cream. I was playing that girl with insecurities. And when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh shit. What did I do?’ And I started talking about being proud of the way I looked. I actually really like my skin tone.”

On racial epithets, she says:

“When somebody else calls you exotic, exotic is a box — it’s the stereotype of snake charmers and face jewelry. You’re just that stereotype. But I don’t get offended anymore. I used to get offended by things that were said to me, or how I was seen. Now I educate. If I get pissed off, I’ll educate in a sassy way. Other times I educate in a Gandhi-like way. You know — I have my moods. [Laughs.]”

“So once, on an airplane [in Europe], I went up to go to the bathroom, and the [flight attendant] was like, ‘Oh, the bathroom’s back there.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s right there.’ He was like, ‘Oh, that’s just for first class.’ I was like, ‘I’m sitting in first class.’ And he was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’ And I just said, ‘It’s OK. I’m sure you haven’t seen many of us, but a lot of us travel first class.'”

