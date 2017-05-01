Princess Charlotte Smiles In Most Adorable Photo Ever To Celebrate 2nd Bday — See Pic

Courtesy of the Kensington Royal Twitter

The littlest royal turns two on May 2, and to celebrate, Prince William and Kate Middleton released the CUTEST pic of their baby girl. Can you believe how much Princess Charlotte has grown!?

Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast! In a new birthday portrait, shot in April, the toddler has the most adorable smirk on her face as she attempts a smile, and it’s too cute for words. For the shot, Charlotte is wearing a yellow sweater, with her hair clipped to the side, and she looks SO much like her big brother, Prince George, 3.

“The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter, alongside the pic. “TRH would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages they have received & hope that everyone enjoys the photograph as much as they do.”

The photo was actually shot by Charlotte’s mom, Kate Middleton, and taken outside the family’s home in Norfolk. The Royal Family will celebrate Charlotte’s May 2 birthday privately.

We haven’t seen much of Princess Charlotte in 2017 so far — the last public photos of her were actually taken at church on Christmas Day last year! However, in Prince George’s second year, we started seeing a lot more of his personality come out in pics, and we can’t wait to watch Charlotte continue to grow up this year. Stay tuned for some more cute shots later this month, too — Charlotte’s already confirmed to be part of her aunt, Pippa Middleton’s, May 20 wedding!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Charlotte’s birthday portrait?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.