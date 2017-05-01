Is it hot in here? Nicki Minaj has dropped the music video for ‘Regret in Your Tears,’ and it’s one of her steamiest yet. WATCH it right here.

Nicki Minaj, 34, gave us a gift today, May 1, in the form of the music video for “Regret in Your Tears,” premiering on Tidal. (You can sign up for a free trial if you don’t have a subscription!) WATCH the visual, directed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, above!

Nicki takes us from a forest pool to the bedroom, which slowly floods with water between alternating shots of a sexy guy feeling her up, and Nicki dancing alone. So dramatic! Of course, she looks fabulous in her different costumes, including a flowing white dress and bondage-inspired leather corset.

The “Anaconda” rapper teased the video to fans on April 18, calling it her “fave song of all time.” It might just be ours, too! Of course, we all know that this is Nicki’s diss track about her ex Meek Mill. We previously told you exclusively that Nicki was waiting to respond to Meek via song, and damn, has she delivered. This is why she’s a pro! Just take a look at some of the lyrics, which call out Meek’s recent low album sales and more:

Look at you now, stuck in the background

Silence right now sounds so loud

Tried to let you go, you come back ’round

Look at you now, stuck in the background

Two seats in my two seater-er-er

Used to pull off on me, leave me hur-urt

Tryna front, but I know you do your dir-irt

Not nice, boy you know you do your dirt

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Regret in Your Tears?” Tell us if it’s your favorite Nicki video yet!