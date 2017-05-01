Is it hot in here? Nicki Minaj has dropped the music video for ‘Regret in Your Tears,’ and it’s one of her steamiest yet. WATCH it right here.
Nicki Minaj, 34, gave us a gift today, May 1, in the form of the music video for “Regret in Your Tears,” premiering on Tidal. (You can sign up for a free trial if you don’t have a subscription!) WATCH the visual, directed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, above!
Nicki takes us from a forest pool to the bedroom, which slowly floods with water between alternating shots of a sexy guy feeling her up, and Nicki dancing alone. So dramatic! Of course, she looks fabulous in her different costumes, including a flowing white dress and bondage-inspired leather corset.
Nicki Minaj & Future — PICS
The “Anaconda” rapper teased the video to fans on April 18, calling it her “fave song of all time.” It might just be ours, too! Of course, we all know that this is Nicki’s diss track about her ex Meek Mill. We previously told you exclusively that Nicki was waiting to respond to Meek via song, and damn, has she delivered. This is why she’s a pro! Just take a look at some of the lyrics, which call out Meek’s recent low album sales and more:
Look at you now, stuck in the background
Silence right now sounds so loud
Tried to let you go, you come back ’round
Look at you now, stuck in the background
Two seats in my two seater-er-er
Used to pull off on me, leave me hur-urt
Tryna front, but I know you do your dir-irt
Not nice, boy you know you do your dirt
