Nicki Minaj Fangirls Over Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively & More Stars At Met Gala 2017

Absolutely no star had a better time at the 2017 Met Gala than Nicki Minaj. The starstruck singer posed for so many photos with other celebs that she turned out to be the ultimate fangirl. We’ve got the pics!

Other than awards shows, you’ll never find a combination of so many A-listers in one place as the annual Met Costume Gala. Nicki Minaj took the opportunity to pose with as many celebs as she could and posted the pics to her Instagram showing that she is the ultimate fangirl! She was already at it before even hitting the event, sharing a photo in while still in her silky bathrobe next to a dressed up Jourdan Dunn, 26. It looked like the model was helping the “Anaconda” singer get ready for the event in her hotel room and she captioned the pic, “She has my heart,” and “My baby.” Both of the stunners wore H&M for the big event, looking ever so gorgeous.

Next up was a photo next to gorgeous Gigi Hadid, 22, with both ladies giving their best fierce expressions. This was before Nicki even made her grand red carpet entrance, so it’s clear she was so thrilled to meet the supermodel. The singer was so stoked to encounter Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, 30, that she even broke out a grin! “Omg I’m gagging,” she excitedly captioned the photo. Hah! Who knew that Nicki was such a fan of the Olsen twins! How cute is that?

#MetGala2017 I can't. Omg

Nicki totally lost it when it came to meeting Oscar winner Halle Berry, 50. “Did anyone call for a legend? Omg,” she captioned a photo of the two arm in arm. Next up was iconic designer Valentino, 84, and she asked,”Omg did someone call for another legend?” You would think someone of Nicki’s level of fame wouldn’t be so easily starstruck, but she kept on going with a pic next to Ryan Reynolds, 40, and wife Blake Lively, 29, and wrote “I can’t. Omg.” Oh my god, WE can’t with how adorable Nicki is by sharing what a superfan she is of so many other stars!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s cute that someone as famous as Nicki can still get starstruck? Which celeb at the 2017 Met Gala would you want to meet the most?

