Nicki Minaj Flaunts Legs In Stunning Red & Black Gown At 2017 Met Gala

SLAY!!! Nicki Minaj really brought it at the 2017 Met Costume Gala on May 1, making sure all eyes were on her. We’ve got the details on her amazing red and black gown that showed off plenty of skin.

Nicki Minaj really came to play at the 2017 Met Gala, completely embracing the theme of “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” The 34-year-old looked incredible in black shorty-shorts and a top with a giant red and black geometric cape that featured a long train behind her. It was so incredibly dramatic as she flaunted her amazing legs yet still managed to look so classy. The train even featured black rose embellishments and was so elaborate that she needed a handler to keep the gown in place!

Nicki look raised less eyebrows than her 2016 appearance in one of the raciest gowns of the evening. Her black Moschino look featured a bondage theme, with lots of straps and buckles wrapping across her waist and arms. She let loose a massive amount of cleavage with a neckline down to her waist that showed off her ample assets. Her sheer black skirt flaunted her legs and the singer kept a fierce gaze on her face at all times, never once smiling.

She was so in character that it actually frightened Demi Lovato, 24, who was also dressed by Moschino’s Jeremy Scott. She ended up looking as if she was throwing hate on the “Cool for the Summer” singer in a group photo where she appeared to be giving Demi a nasty glare. That made her feel so out of place and awkward that she later posted the photo to her Instagram and joked how the event was her first and likely last and that Nicki’s shade “gave her life.”

