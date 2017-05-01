Solange & Jay Z’s Elevator Fight & 9 More Most Shocking Met Gala Moments Ever

REX/Shutterstock

The 2017 Met Gala is upon is! Ahead of the big night, we’re looking back at some of the WILD things that’ve gone down at this even in years’ past. From family feuds to suspicious dancing, take a look back with us!

Will anybody ever forget that infamous elevator fight between Solange Knowles and Jay Z, at the 2014 Met Ball?! It’s still unclear exactly what went down, but video surfaced of the singer appearing to physically attack her brother-in-law, and it was all anyone could talk about for WEEKS. The family made up quickly, and Solange and Jay seem to totally be on good terms these days, but there was clearly some tension there for a while!

The next year, Justin Bieber, 22, actually provided one of the most buzzed-about moments of the night. He and Selena Gomez, 24, were broken up at the time, and they attended the high-fashion event separately. However, he clearly caught a glimpse of how incredible she looked, and blatantly yelled out the window of his car, “Selena looked gorgeous at the Met Ball!” as he drove away.

Then there was the Taylor Swift, 27, and Tom Hiddleston, 36, dancing fiasco of 2016! Tay, who co-chaired the Gala that year, was dating Calvin Harris, 33, at the time, but he didn’t go with her to New York City. Instead, she mingled with Tom, and video surfaced of them dancing with each other inside. One month later, Taylor and Calvin were broken up, and two weeks after that…she was photographed PDAing like crazy with the Thor actor.

There’s more where that came from, though — click through the gallery to check out the most shocking Met Gala moments of all-time!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will be part of a shocking moment at THIS year’s Met Gala? Whose ensemble are you looking forward to seeing?

