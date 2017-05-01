Met Gala Hair & Makeup: Best Looks On Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez & More

REX/Shutterstock

Met Gala hair and makeup looks seem to get better every year! See the gorgeous styles of A-list stars below!

Kim Kardashian looked stunning with a sleek and straight bob thanks to hairstylist Michael Silva.

Katy Perry went dramatic, for sure, with sparkly red lips, blue glitter eyeshadow and her short blonde pixie covered in a red veil.

Reese Witherspoon‘s stunning look was thanks in part to hairstylist Adir Abergel, who used Virtue hair products in her structural top knot, accented with clips. Her blue smokey eye was gorgeous and done with Elizabeth Arden makeup.

Hairstylist Dominick Pucciarello created the look for model Doutzen Kroes.

Candice Swanepoel rocked a super sexy pony and dramatic black cat eye.

Behati Prinsloo rocked retro waves in a side part, nude lips and sultry eyes.

Gianpaolo Ceciliato did Allison Williams‘ flawless makeup. Her new platinum blonde hair was styled with Matrix products by Rebekah Forecast.

Makeup artist Jo Baker helped Emmy Rossum radiate with a bold red lip.

Chrissy Teigen was glowing, thanks to her new BECCA Cosmetics highlighters, which were applied by makeup artist Mary Phillips. Her hair was done by Jen Atkin.

Halle Berry‘s hair was styled with MarulaOil and NEURO products, by hairstylist Castillo.

Hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew used Remington tools to style Kerry Washington‘s short bob. Her makeup was by Carola G, who used Neutrogena products for the brand ambassador.

Priyanka Chopra‘s flawless look was thanks to makeup artist Pati Dubroff, who used The Makeup Drop to apply her flawless foundation. She rocked a silver smokey eye and raisin colored lip. Her hair was pulled into a tight top knot.

Pati Dubroff also did the makeup for Kate Bosworth using The Makeup Drop.

Nina Park did Zoe Kravitz‘s makeup using YSL beauty. Her platinum pixie hair was styled by Nikki Nelms using Amika products.

Hairstylist Nate Rosenkranz created gorgeous, beachy waves styled in a deep side part for Big Little Lies star Laura Dern. He used Alterna haircare for the sexy look.

Gregory Russell used drugstore products — Suave Professionals — for Lily Collins and her blunt bob.



Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora styled Jessica Chastain‘s gorgeous, romantic braid using Moroccanoil products.

Bryce Scarlett styled Lily Aldridge’s sleek and straight ‘do with Moroccanoil hair products. She covered her face and hair with a pink veil. Her makeup was done by Quinn Murphy, who used Giorgio Armani makeup. Her brows were a focus — for that, he used the Armani High Precision Brow Pencil #3.

Kim Kimble was in charge of Mary J Blige‘s gorgeous hair look at the Met Ball.

Lily-Rose Depp was quaffed by Johnnie Sapong using Leonor Greyl products.

Daisy Ridley was styled by Robert Vetica using Leonor Greyl.

Makeup artist Romy Soleimani used Rimmel London makeup on Cara Delevingne, who showed up with a shaved head that was painted silver!

Makeup artist Kathy Jeung created Rita Ora‘s look with Rimmel London products as well!

Catherine Deneuve was styled by Johnnie Sapong using Leonor Greyl products.

Top celebrity esthetician Mzia Shiman helped prep Ashley Graham, Martha Hunt and Izabel Goulart‘s skin for the big event. They were all glowing!

Makeup artist Mary Wiles painted Naomi Watts‘ gorgeous face.

Matthew Vanleeuwen used Salma Hayek’s own cosmetic’s line NUANCE for her stunning makeup. He prepped her skin with A Complete Skin Care.

Janelle Monae’s hair was styled by Nikki Nelms using Amika products.

HollywoodLifers, who had the best Met Gala hair and makeup?

