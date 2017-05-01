Madonna Appears Ready For Battle In Camouflage Gown At 2017 Met Gala

REX/Shutterstock

Wow. Leave it to Madonna to shock an audience. On May 1, the pop icon walked the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala in an outfit that will likely go down as one of the weirdest looks at the annual event EVER. See it here!

Do you love or loathe Madonna‘s 2017 Met Gala outfit? The pop icon, 58, is used to raising eyebrows with her controversial fashion choices, and her look on the carpet at the May 1 event was no different. She showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a camouflage dress by Moschino, while pairing the look with elbow-length leather gloves and a military net in her hand. The look was definitely peculiar, but this year’s theme was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons,” so maybe it was appropriate for the night.

Either way, it’s no secret that Madonna likes shocking a crowd.

If you recall, Madonna let her butt hang out of a thong bodysuit during last year’s event, and fans went wild! Not only was Madonna’s butt clearly visible through the lace wrap of her outfit, but her breasts poked out through her curve-hugging bodysuit. Only a few pieces of tape kept her nipples hidden!

We weren’t sure Madonna could top last year’s look — in regards to shock value — but once again, she managed to surprise us!

This year’s event was co-chaired by Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and designer Rei Kawakubo.

