Lupita Nyong’o Is A Goddess In Fiery Orange On The 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet

Lupita Nyong’o was a vision in orange at the Met Gala on May 1, and we’re pretty sure this is one of the best looks of the night. Lupita, stunning as always, slayed in this to-die-for, off-the-shoulder tulle gown. So pretty!

This girl is on fire! Lupita Nyong’o, 34, stunned on the Met Gala red carpet on May 1 in bright orange, a color that looks so good on her. To say this is a “statement” dress is an understatement. She looked absolutely ethereal in the floaty, fluffy tulle gown that moved in layers as she walked up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The off-the-shoulder gown featured a huge, feathered bust in the same orange, showing off her perfect collarbone.

Oh, Lupita! It’s no surprise that the Black Panther star looked impeccable at the Met Gala. She continually rocks it on the red carpet, and this is just the latest time she’s slayed. Think about last year’s Met Gala, and how incredible she looked then. Lupita was the belle of the ball in 2016 with both a statement dress and statement beauty look. She looked like a gorgeous goddess in a shimmery sea green and silver gown that flowed into a mermaid tail.

She went all out with her hair, making her one of the most memorable looks of the night in a sky-high updo inspired by Nina Simone. She took Vogue, and anyone else mistaken about her hair to task after the Gala. While she very specifically cited Nina as her beauty idol for the night, the magazine and others compared her ‘do to a 1963 Audrey Hepburn photoshoot. It’s a beautiful look, but not what Lupita was going for. Listen to the woman!

While Lupita skipped the Met Gala in 2015 (she was busy with Star Wars: The Force Awakens), the actress had a major win in 2014. Lupita again went with sea green — it looks so good on her — in a flapper-esque outfit. Her outfit was a glam, fringed gown covered with shiny green beads. It was almost all see-through, with a nude slip underneath. She wore a beautiful matching green tiara, and we totally fell in love!

