‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap: Joseline Breaks Down In Tears After Giving Birth To New Baby

Image Courtesy of VH1

Get your tissues ready! On the May 1 episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta,’ Joseline Hernandez welcomes her precious baby girl Bonnie Bella into the world. The Puerto Rican Princess cries happy tears after giving birth and Stevie J is overwhelmed with joy!

Who runs the world? Girls! Joseline Hernandez gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her emotional journey to motherhood on tonight’s hour-long episode celebrating the birth of her daughter Bonnie Bella titled Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Joseline’s Special Delivery. At this point, the reality star is eight months pregnant and eager to meet her first child with Stevie J. The Puerto Rican Princess is absolutely thrilled about welcoming her bundle of joy into the world and she’s got a one-of-a-kind baby shower in mind to celebrate the special occasion. Joseline recruits an event planner, Shaunie, to get her exotic dancers, but she’s definitely not feeling that idea!

As Joseline prepares for her baby shower, she meets up with her younger brother Kermit at Baby Bella Botique. His girlfriend is also six months pregnant, but she’s worried about how he’ll handle the responsibility. On top of that, he’s the first one in the family to go to college, so Joseline had high hopes for his future. “How are you going to be able to put food on the table for the kids?” she asks, and he responds, “How everyone else did it.” The Puerto Rican Princess wants him NOT to take the same route as Stevie and refuses to let him become a “bummy a** father.” They even talk about their rough upbringing and how they didn’t have money, but now he’s got to grow up!

Joseline later heads to the Yoga center to talk to other women about her hopes to have a water birth. Her friend Defina is all for the plan, but one of the ladies gives her some doubts after her candid confession. “I wanted to do a water birth as well, but by the time I got to the hospital I did three pushes and it was out,” she reveals. Joseline is clearly nervous about being a first-time mom, but Tamika gives her an infant simulator to help her get used to caring for an actual baby.

Fans are treated to a surprise appearance from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Miss Nikki Baby! “Nikki [Mudarris] is coming into town tonight and she definitely wants to have pregnant sex, but I’m really not feeling it because, you know, I’ve got this big stomach, but we all know my baby’ll freak,” Joseline explains to her gym trainer Jason Lobdell. “So I guess we need to speak to her and see where her mind is at.” Before we know it, the ladies are lingerie-clad in bed and Nikki is rubbing oil all over Joseline’s baby bump. They start to kiss, hoping to send her into labor!

Finally, Joseline’s baby shower takes place and it surpasses all exceptions! Her sisters, mother, friends and family members show up to celebrate precious Bonnie Bella, as well as her co-stars. Nikki stops by, Yung Joc, Momma Dee and more. Love & Hip Hop: New York star Mariah Lynn even takes the stage, twerking while performing her hit rap song. From the wild “giving birth” cake to the scantily-clad dressers, it was an event perfect for the Puerto Rican Princess. Joseline’s friend Dawn Heflin also gives a heartwarming speech, noting how much the “Baby Daddy” singer has transformed on her journey to motherhood, causing Joseline to break down in tears.

A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jan 19, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

The magical moment finally comes on Dec. 28, 2016 as Joseline starts to feel the contractions. She’s surrounded by her loved ones as she goes into labor at home, preparing for her water birth. However, as the pain becomes unbearable, Joseline decides that it’s vital for her to get to a hospital — instead they continue on. Despite her screams of pain, she fights past all of her doubts and gives birth to a healthy, beautiful baby girl at 1:57 p.m. Even though her and Stevie J are on the outs, she calls and invites him to come meet his daughter, who has a full head of hair!

Stevie J flies over to see her and is humbled at the sight of his precious newborn. “As I look at Bonnie for the first time, it’s unbelievable. There’s nothing better you can accomplish in the whole wide world than to be a mother. It’s a feeling that no one can explain,” Joseline says during her confessional. She cries tears of happiness and is thrilled when he comes to the Birth Center and holds their newborn. Fans are treated to a first peek at Bonnie and she is flawless. Even though the couple has faced their fair share of drama, they look like a picture perfect family!

HollywoodLifers, did this Special Delivery episode warm your heart? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.