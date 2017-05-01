Kylie Jenner’s Dress At Met Gala — Stuns In Sheer Nude Gown

Kylie Jenner’s dress at the Met Gala 2017 was jaw-dropping as she stepped out in a sexy, chic embellished see-through gown that left little to the imagination. Did you love her look as much as we did?

Kylie Jenner, 19, made a show-stopping entrance at the 2017 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 1, where she opted for a stunning Versace gown that was sexy and chic — and we would expect nothing less from the fashionable teen! This marks her second appearance at the annual Costume Institute Benefit and she opted for an avant-garde creation that was perfect for the theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”

Kylie turned up the heat on the red carpet in a nude embellished long-sleeved gown which fit her figure like a glove. She accessorized with a pale pink manicure and opted for a cropped blonde ‘do, a stark contrast to the long dark locks she rocked just a day earlier. The sheer skirt put her legs on display as she polished off the outfit with a nude lip.

Prior to getting glam for fashion’s biggest night of the year, Kylie opted for a more casual look as she hit the town with her sis, Kendall Jenner, and close pals Jordyn Woods and Bella Hadid, as she celebrated Travis Scott‘s 25th birthday at Socialista on April 30.

The Met Gala proved to be a family affair for the Kardashian/Jenner gals, as Kendall, Kylie, and Kim Kardashian all graced the steps at the Met for the glam night — and they all looked stunning!

What did you think of Kylie’s Met Gala dress? Did you love her look as much as we did? Check it out above and let us know.