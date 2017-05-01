Kris Jenner Stalker Arrested After Breaking Into Her Home For The 3rd Time: Is She OK?

REX/Shutterstock

This is terrifying! A fired security guard at Kris Jenner’s home has reportedly been arrested for felony stalking on May 1. Kris’ alleged stalker may also be charged with theft after what police found in his possession. Get the frightening details.

Kris Jenner, 61, was the alleged target of a break-in at her Calabasas home on May 1, according to TMZ. A man by the name of Joshua Jacobs reportedly broke the arm at the security gate in her Hidden Hills gated community. He allegedly made his way to the front of her home, when Kris’ private security detail caught the man and held him until police arrived.

When police got to Jacobs, they reportedly discovered a sign-in sheet that Kris’ security uses, on him. Police allegedly believe that Jacobs stole the sheet. If that’s the case, he may be charged with theft, as reported by the site.

Jacobs was allegedly charged with felony stalking. So far, police reportedly do not have a motive as to why the man has been adamant about getting to Kris.

This is allegedly the third time Jacobs has managed to break into Kris’ CA home since he was fired as a security guard for the gated community.

This story is still developing…

