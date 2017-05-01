Kim Kardashian Opts For Simple Off-The-Shoulder White Gown At 2017 Met Gala

REX/Shutterstock

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived & we’re a little confused. After much anticipation, Kim Kardashian arrived at the 2017 Met Gala in a nightgown. What did you think of her look, did you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

Are you guys as confused as we are? We’ve all been waiting with bated breath for Kim Kardashian, 36, to arrive on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala and she totally shocked us. This year’s theme of the Costume Institute Gala is “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC, and Kim opted for something totally plain and simple. We can’t decide if we love or loathe her look — what do you think? VOTE.

Of course, Kim arrived fashionably late and kept her entire look a secret up until now. We had no idea what to expect from her, as she kept everything totally under wraps. When she finally showed up, we were actually shocked. Kim left all of the glitz and the glam behind this year and instead, she opted for a skin-tight, off-the-shoulder white maxi dress.

The long-sleeve dress literally looked like a beach cover-up and while her curvaceous figure looked amazing, we have to admit that we’re really bored with this look and expected something much more extravagant. She took the look a step further when she opted for absolutely no jewelry, a “no-makeup” makeup look, pin-straight hair, and just a pair of silver ankle-strap sandals.

This entire get-up is so unlike Kim and we think she looks absolutely stunning, but it’s not the ensemble we were hoping to see on fashion’s biggest night — do you agree?

What do you guys think of Kim’s dress — do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

