Kerry Washington’s Rocks A Daring Bob On The MET Gala Red Carpet

Kerry Washington wowed on the MET Gala red carpet on May 2. Her bold hair makeoverbold with her gorgeous makeup perfectly accentuated her black and silver gown. Get all the details on her look!

Kerry Washington went with a daring look for the 2017 MET Gala. The 40 year-old Scandal star positively stunned on the red carpet on Monday, May 2. Between her incredible makeup, hair transformation, and not to mention that Michael Kors dress, we were obsessed with her head-to-toe ensemble.

Kerry shocked everyone when she showed on Michael Kors’ arm with a chic bob! She let her hair and dress supply all the drama. “From the moment I saw Kerry in her Michael Kors dress I felt her hair should be sleek and short with bangs,” her hair stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew told HollywoodLife. “The dress had a lot of detailing in it so I wanted to style her hair in a sleek, edgy way. By keeping Kerry’s hair short, the style complemented the patchwork and collage textiles in the dress in an effortless way.” He used a razor to cut her hair into the messy bob and scissors for her “sharp” bangs.

The Neutrogena spokeswoman kept her makeup fairly neutral with just a hint a color with her lips. They offered just the perfect amount of pink shimmer! The dress totally had a rocker vibe that we were super into! She offered a close up look at her black matte nails and shiny silver clutch on her Instagram before she arrived.

Last year she wore a sparkly black dress with a super high slit. She edged up her look with over-the-elbow sheer black gloves and to top it all off, Kerry was pregnant. She glowed and kept her makeup relatively simple so all the attention on her super cool purple hair she died just for the occasion. Kerry definitely reinvented herself with the cool dark look she went with compared to what she wore the year before. Kerry has been no stranger to the MET Gala. She was at the 2015 event too! That year she went with a lovely pink number and emerald green heels. The highlight of that dress was without a doubt the impressive train that looked absolutely spectacular on the MET steps.

